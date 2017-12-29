Bongo flava superstar Diamond Platnumz. PHOTO | COURTESY

The scandalous extra-marital life of Diamond Platnumz has gotten juicier after a Kenyan woman dumped a baby girl at the Bongo flava superstar’s doorsteps.

According to Tanzania’s Global Publisher, the woman, who identified herself as Pansheni Salama, claims Diamond is the father of the child, whose responsibilities he has abdicated.

The woman reportedly dumped the child on the doorsteps of Diamond’s residence in Madale, Dar es Salaam, after her efforts to seek audience with him hit a snag.

FAILED TO MEET DIAMOND

“The woman said she’d traveled to Dar er Salaam to give Diamond his baby. Ms Salama said she had obtained relevant documents from Magomeni representative, which allowed her to gain access to the singer’s house,” a source told the Tanzanian outlet.

The source further said that Ms Salama claims she had earlier camped outside Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Records offices in Sinza, but failed to meet him there hence her decision to go to his home.

The incident has been confirmed by Madale residents’ association chairperson, Christina Chilumba.

“It is true the said woman (Salama) camped outside Diamond Platnumz’s house on the night of December 19. She was carrying a baby that evening,” Ms Chilumba was quoted by Global Publisher.



