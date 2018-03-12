Bongo flava star Diamond Plantinumz. PHOTO | COURTESY

Bongo flava star Diamond Plantinumz jetted secretly in Nairobi on Monday for the launch of his much awaited ‘A boy from Tandale’ album.

The musician will launch the album on Wednesday at B-Club.

He landed at JKIA AT around 3pm from Dar es Salaam and headed straight to Azure five-star hotel in Westlands where he will be staying with his team.

Last Friday, Diamond was in Nairobi and stayed at Tamarind Tree Hote,l next to Carnivore restaurant on Lang’ata Road.

He was accompanied with his two managers Babu Tale and Sallam, his bodyguard Mwarabu, his DJ and cousin Rommy Jones, his dancers, as well as his newly signed artiste Marombosso of former Yamoto Band who has been doing a Kenyan media tour.

He performed at a Safaricom function that was held at Carnivore before catching a plane on Saturday morning, leaving his team behind except for Rommy and Mwarabu and flew back to Dar es Salaam.

This will be the first time that Diamond will be launching a new album away from home.

He address a press conference on Tuesday on the album launch.