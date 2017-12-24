LEFT: Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan. RIGHT: Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Diamond Platinumz’s baby mamas Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetto went bare knuckle on each other in a war of words on snapchat.

Hamisa took off the gloves in a series of posts, throwing shade at Zari for claiming that she (Hamisa) is a nobody.

She further accused Zari of working behind the scenes to frustrate her hustle.

Hamisa recently had an event in Uganda that took place the same day Zari held her annual All White Party. Diamond had earlier confirmed attendance at Zari’s party but was a no show.

“I am a nobody as you claim, but I stay on your mind all day. I got it like that? You working behind the scene to block all my hustle but I am still getting paid, keep worrying about me I will keep working my way to the top,” posted Hamisa on Snapchat.

And that is not all.

She then hinted that Diamond is already a married man and Zari should stop waiting for the musician to put a ring on her finger.

“Wewe endelea kulia kuvishwa pete wakati mwenzako mume wa mtu tayari.”

Diamond and Hamissa have a son, Abdul Naseeb, who was born in August this year.

RELATED STORIES:

Zari denies knowing about Diamond’s love affair with Hamisa Mobetto

Diamond’s dedication to exes is work of genius

Zari finally dumps Diamond, unfollows and deletes his pictures

