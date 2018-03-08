Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz. PHOTO | NATION

Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz appears to be readying himself to make huge changes in his life after hinting of possibly getting married this year.

The crooner posted a lengthy post on Instagram wishing his mother a Happy International Women’s Day, thanking her for being a positive driving force in his life and career.

He also asks his mother for forgiveness for having put her through a lot of problems especially with his current personal life that has been making headlines all over main stream media.

“Nashkuru sana kwa kunizaa na kunilea… Wewe ni Mboni na Nguzo ya Maisha yangu mama… Licha ya shida na Mateso uliyoyapata kwenye kunizaa na kunilea, lakini hata sasa ambapo ulitakiwa walau Upumzike nimekuwa nikikukosea kwa kukuingiza hata kwenye Matatizo Yasiyokuhusu,” wrote Diamond.

THE BRIDE

He added: “Wanakutukana, wanakukebehi na kukutupia kila neno lililo baya, yote kwa sababu yangu mimi, lakini sikuzote umekuwa mwenye kunisamehe, kunipenda na Kunithamini… Nakupenda sana Mama, Na nisameh kwa yote nilokukosea.”

However it was at the end of the message where he promises his mother that through the grace of God he may be able to celebrate his wedding this year, something that his mother wants the most from him.

“Inshaalah, Mwenyez Mungu anibariki Mwaka huu Mwanao nifanikishe Ndoa yangu na kukupa Furaha ya Milele ambayo siku zote umekuwa Ukiitaka,”

This has created a buzz among his fans who are already anticipating who the bride will be, especially in the wake of Zari ending their relationship on Valentine’s Day.



