By NAIRA HABIB
KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo has thrilled her online followers with a video showcasing her belly dancing skills.
Betty had invited a group of traditional dancers on her show for her last bulletin in 2017.
In the video, she wore a red body con dress with a feathered belt tied around her waist. She then proceeds to shake her waist in a circular movement.
“My Last bulletin of 2017, I think I finished in style but Ugandans mnaweza sana. I tried but my feathers weren’t moving like theirs. Ganda Dancing Troupe,” posted Betty.
