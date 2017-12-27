PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo has thrilled her online followers with a video showcasing her belly dancing skills.

Betty had invited a group of traditional dancers on her show for her last bulletin in 2017.

In the video, she wore a red body con dress with a feathered belt tied around her waist. She then proceeds to shake her waist in a circular movement.

“My Last bulletin of 2017, I think I finished in style but Ugandans mnaweza sana. I tried but my feathers weren’t moving like theirs. Ganda Dancing Troupe,” posted Betty.

