Bahati’s wife Diana Marua with Baby Heaven. PHOTO | COURTESY

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has flaunted her post baby body on Instagram three weeks after the birth of Baby Heaven.

Diana shared a photo of herself with her baby, showing off her curves in a red long fitting dress.

Bahati caused an uproar online days after his daughter was born after he shared photos of the new mum while still in hospital.

Online critics urged Bahati to give time to the new mother Diana to heal before sharing her post baby photos.

The couple has since maintained a low profile online but they are now back flaunting their new born daughter.

winnie_shareefa commented, “Body snatched right back!!!! #mommygoals😍 Happy international Women’s Day boo 😘 send my love to my niece😘😘 @diana_marua.”

yshe254 added, “Body back to shape🙆🙆👌👌👌”

frutay01 wrote, “@diana_marua you are body goals)))after giving birth and your body is on point guuuurrrrl👏👏👏happy women’s day )love it.”



